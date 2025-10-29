You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Community College receives grant for medical specialist training

October 29, 2025

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College has been awarded $107,000 to support training for Addiction Recovery Specialists and Medical Interpreters.  

The funds come as part of a $1.5 million statewide investment in Training Resources and Internships Network (TRAIN) grants at Community Colleges as part of a broader push to strengthen career pathways for unemployed and underemployed adults. 

The announcement was made at Springfield Technical Community College as part of the “STEM Week,” during which the state unveiled numerous grants for secondary, college, and new- or re-entrant adult learners. 

“We know that education doesn’t stop at high school graduation – it’s a lifelong pathway,” said Education Secretary Dr. Patrick Tutwiler. “Through programs like TRAIN, we’re connecting learning to purpose and helping adult learners develop the skills that Massachusetts employers need most.” 

“Announcing these grants during STEM Week is a powerful reminder that in our Commonwealth, STEM truly starts now – for students, workers, and communities alike.” 

