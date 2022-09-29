Cape Cod Community College to Open New STEM Building

WEST BARNSTABLE – The opening and ribbon cutting of the Frank and Maureen Wilkens Science Center at Cape Cod Community College will take place on Thursday, September 29 at 4 p.m.

The event, a decade in the making, will be attended by officials including Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, college president John Cox, and longtime donor Maureen Wilkens.

Construction on the 37,000 square foot building began in 2018 with a total price tag of $38 million. It will become the most advanced STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) building in the Commonwealth.

Along with college business, the facility will also be used for students throughout the region including those in grades K-12.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.com NewsCenter