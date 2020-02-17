Census Group Asks for Cooperation as Counting Approaches

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Complete Count Committee is asking for the community’s cooperation in the upcoming 2020 United States Census Day.

More than $675 billion in federal funding every year is determined and distributed with the data collected through the census.

This funding on Cape goes towards schools, building roads and infrastructure, healthcare, housing, public safety and emergency preparedness programs.

Local government, businesses, and non-profit organizations rely heavily on census data in order to make important decisions.

The Committee was created via a partnership between the Cape Cod Commission, the Town of Barnstable, and the Barnstable County to assist in the collection of an accurate census to aid in future Cape projects.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported that 23% of Massachusetts’ population live in hard to count neighborhoods.

Hard to reach populations on Cape include older adults, snowbirds, those living in group quarters, low-income individuals, renters, young adults, people suffering homeless, and those who speak English as a second language.

The census starts April 1.