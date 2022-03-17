Barnstable County Planning Hazardous Household Chemical Collections

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension recently announced the 2022 schedule for the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program, providing residents the opportunity to dispose of various chemicals in an environmentally friendly fashion.

Twenty-four collections are scheduled to take place across Barnstable County from April through October, beginning on April 2 at the Barnstable Transfer Station at 45 Flint Street in Marstons Mills from 9:00 am to noon.

“These events allow residents and small businesses to safely dispose of unwanted chemicals and other potentially hazardous items from their homes and yards,” said Extension’s Hazardous Materials Environmental Specialist and Hazard Household Waste Collections Manager Kalliope Chute.

“It’s a great way to make a real difference and help keep harmful substances out of the environment and out of our drinking water.”

Chemicals eligible for collection include oil-based paint, antifreeze, marine and pool chemicals, pesticides and herbicides, and mercury thermostats and thermometers.

For a full schedule of collection dates and town by town information, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter