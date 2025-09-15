Dog center puts new measures in place after animal incident

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

MASHPEE – The Cape Cod Dog Center in Mashpee has released a statement about a recent incident that resulted in the loss of a beloved pet.

They said two dogs crossed paths during kennel transitions, and the reaction of one led to the tragic and sudden loss of the other.

At the time, there were 13 dogs under supervision, which the Dog Center said met industry standards.

The Dog Center says it is implementing stricter protocols to ensure that small and large dogs are never placed in close proximity during transitions or kennel time, regardless of prior history or owner request.

They say safety, care and wellbeing of every animal entrusted to them is their highest priority.