Cape Cod downgraded to a state of mild drought

CAPE COD – The Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs has downgraded the Cape Cod Region to a state of Mild Drought, ending a run of significant drought going back to January.

Nantucket County also remains in a state of mild drought, while Dukes County returns to normal conditions, joining the rest of the state.

Despite the encouraging news, additional rain is needed to restore groundwater levels in the region, as below-normal precipitation was observed during June.

Residents and businesses are advised to minimize indoor and outdoor water use where possible.

The Drought Management Task Force will meet again on Wednesday, August 6.