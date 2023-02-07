Cape Cod Foundation Announces Two New Scholarships

CHATHAM – The Cape Cod Foundation has announced the start of its yearly scholarship application process, with two additional awards available to students this year.

The Daniel K. Meservey Memorial Scholarship was set up to help graduating seniors of Monomoy Regional High School and Cape Cod Regional Technical High School who show academic potential, have financial need, and are planning to gain a 2- or 4- year degree.

Meservey was a businessman, former Chatham selectman, and race car driver.

The Larry Marsland Scholarship for the Arts will be awarded to college students or graduating high school seniors from the Lower or Outer Cape studying for an Arts degree. Marsland, a local creative, was a longtime leader of the Lower Cape Outreach Council.

Most scholarships through the Cape Cod Foundation have a deadline of April 1.

Their scholarship information booklet features application requirements and criteria for the different awards.

Last year the foundation gave out over $900,000 in support to local students.

The funds go to graduating high school seniors, college students, and adult learners.

The Cape Cod Association has also launched their scholarship process.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter