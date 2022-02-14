Cape Cod Foundation Awards Funds to Five Local Nonprofits

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Foundation recently awarded $200,000 to help five local nonprofits through a new capacity building program.

The new initiative, called the Comprehensive Capacity Building Program, will distribute funds to Calmer Choice, Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cultural Center of Cape Cod, Independence House, and Samaritans of Cape Cod and the Islands.

Each nonprofit will receive $10,000 for immediate support. An additional $30,000 will be provided over a two-year period for carrying out a project that will improve the group’s capability to implement its mission.

The program is also comprised of a peer-learning cohort where members from each nonprofit will meet to share information and explore potential ways to collaborate.

Cape Cod Foundation President and CEO Kristin O’Malley said the five groups are all working to meet community needs after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This program is designed to help them assess their capacity building needs, and then plan and implement a pivotal project to address those needs,” O’Malley said.

The Cape Cod Foundation has partnered with TSNE Mission Works for building assessments and technical assistance for the program.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter