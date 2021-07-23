You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Foundation Holding Annual “Non-Event”

Cape Cod Foundation Holding Annual “Non-Event”

July 23, 2021

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The 7th annual “Non-Event” fundraiser, hosted by the Cape Cod Foundation, is being held this summer.

The fundraiser benefits several organizations across the Cape and Islands region that work with local communities. Donors buy tickets to a pretend party, and never attend an actual event.

President and CEO of the Cape Cod Foundation Kristin O’Malley said that the Non-Event gives people a chance to help local causes without having an obligation to show up to an event in-person.

For more information, visit the Cape Cod Foundation’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 