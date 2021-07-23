Cape Cod Foundation Holding Annual “Non-Event”

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The 7th annual “Non-Event” fundraiser, hosted by the Cape Cod Foundation, is being held this summer.

The fundraiser benefits several organizations across the Cape and Islands region that work with local communities. Donors buy tickets to a pretend party, and never attend an actual event.

President and CEO of the Cape Cod Foundation Kristin O’Malley said that the Non-Event gives people a chance to help local causes without having an obligation to show up to an event in-person.

For more information, visit the Cape Cod Foundation’s website by clicking here.