Cape Cod Foundation Hosting Annual Non-Event

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Foundation is hosting their annual Non-Event this year, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event lends itself to the idea of social distancing, meaning that the foundation did not have to do much to accommodate for the virus outbreak.

People are invited to buy tickets to an “event,” and then stay at home without actually attending a live benefit event.

Money raised from the Non-Event will be used to benefit causes across the Cape. The foundation will also continue to utilize the Strategic Emergency Response Fund to help individuals, businesses, and communities during the pandemic.

For more details, visit the Cape Cod Foundation’s website by clicking here.