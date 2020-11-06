You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Foundation Provides Thousands in Scholarship Funding

November 6, 2020

SOUTH YARMOUTH – More than $637,000 in higher education scholarship funding has been given out to over 125 students on the Cape and Islands by the Cape Cod Foundation.

After nearly 200 volunteers took time to review applications, the new wave of scholarship recipients joined more than 300 others who were given scholarships this year by the Cape Cod Association, a partner of the foundation.

All together, over $1 million in scholarship funding has been given out by both organizations combined in 2020, marking the second straight year where that milestone has been passed.

Recipients are studying across many fields and completing work at local schools, such as Cape Cod Community College and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, along with colleges and universities off of Cape Cod and Islands.

