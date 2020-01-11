Cape Cod Foundation Rounds Out Record Year

SOUTH YARMOUTH–Over $5.5 million have been distributed by the Cape Cod Foundation in 2019, a record high.

“To see the growth of the foundation and sort of the shared investment of our donors and the community, and helping to serve the needs of Cape Cod and our residents here, it’s really an exciting opportunity,” said Kristin O’Malley of the foundation.

Grants and scholarships for over 300 charitable funds, which impact many aspects of life in the area such as health and housing development, are managed by the foundation. More than $1 million were distributed for scholarships alone in 2019.

O’Malley said that the impact of this record year goes beyond the final numbers.

“For us, it’s not just about the dollars,” she continued.

“It’s about how we’re being strategic with working with our donors and with the nonprofits in the community to best meet their needs.”

The Cape Cod Foundation has now donated more than $75 million throughout the area since 1989.