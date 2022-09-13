You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cod Gateway Airport Beginning $25M Improvement Project

Cape Cod Gateway Airport Beginning $25M Improvement Project

September 13, 2022

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Gateway Airport is launching a $25 million project to upgrade its runway and emergency systems. 

The project will include a full reconstruction for the airport’s 31-year-old 06-24 Runway, as well as a complete replacement for the Engineered Materials Arresting System; a safety mechanism at the end of the runway that helps catch aircrafts during aborted takeoffs or when landing. 

The Federal Aviation Administration is paying for 95 percent of the project, with MassDOT and the Airport covering the remaining 5 percent.

“We had tremendous support from our partners, and our team worked very hard to design this project in an innovative and efficient manner to allow for as minimal of an impact as possible to the community and to our airport customers,” Airport Manager Katie Servis said in a statement.

Work will begin in March of 2023, and is expected to be completed by October that same year. 

Flight activity will increase over Barnstable and Yarmouth for the seven months of construction as traffic is shifted to the north/south runway.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 