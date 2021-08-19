Cape Cod Health Care Expands Access for COVID-19 Testing

HYANNIS- Cape Cod Healthcare has announced that it has expanded COVID-19 testing access at its two drive-thru testing sites located on the campuses of Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.
Drive-thru testing will be available by appointment to everyone, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic.
Expanded hours:
Cape Cod Hospital Campus- Hyannis
Hours: Daily from 7:30-11:00 a.m. and 3:30-6:00 p.m.
Falmouth Hospital campus:
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 7:30-9:30 a.m.
A doctor’s order will no longer be needed, but an appointment is required.
The test will be an RT-PCR test. Test results are available within 24-hours of a test.
“Due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Barnstable County, our drive-thru testing sites offer a safe and efficient option for anyone in our community seeking testing,” said Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Mike Lauf.
Individuals who wish to be seen by a doctor for COVID-19 symptoms can seek walk in care and testing at all five Cape Cod Healthcare Urgent Care centers across Cape Cod.
By Sean Ellertson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter