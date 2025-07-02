You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Healthcare achieves national equity certification

July 2, 2025

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital have earned the Joint Commission’s Health Care Equity Certification, recognizing commitment to providing safe, high-quality, and equitable care for all patients.

The voluntary certification evaluates efforts to reduce health disparities and improve equity in five key areas: leadership, collaboration, data collection, care delivery, and performance improvement.

Massachusetts is the first state to adopt the certification program, making Cape Cod Healthcare (CCHC) among its earliest recipients.

CCHC leaders credit the achievement to staff education, strong community partnerships, and dedicated leadership.

“This certification is a firm validation of years of mission-oriented efforts at CCHC to improve health equity and be a provider of choice in equitable, highest-quality care,” said CCHC Chief Health Equity and Wellness Officer, Kumara Sidhartha, MD, MPH, in a statement.

“Addressing health-related social needs, accommodating the needs for those with disabilities, and closing any identified health disparities have always been key priorities in caring for our patients.”

