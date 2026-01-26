Cape Cod Healthcare announces delayed openings and closures due to winter storm

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Due to the winter storm, Cape Cod Healthcare Urgent Care centers will see delayed openings today. Centers in Falmouth, Harwich, Hyannis, the Pinehills-Plymouth and Sandwich will open at 10am.

There is no impact to Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.

Updates from Cape Cod Healthcare can be found on their official storm page here.

The following is the full list of impacted services: