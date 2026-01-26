Cape Cod Healthcare announces delayed openings and closures due to winter storm

BARNSTABLE – Due to the winter storm, Cape Cod Healthcare Urgent Care centers will see delayed openings today. Centers in Falmouth, Harwich, Hyannis, the Pinehills-Plymouth and Sandwich will open at 10am.
There is no impact to Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.
Updates from Cape Cod Healthcare can be found on their official storm page here.
The following is the full list of impacted services:
Remaining open with no impact to schedule:
· Cape Cod Hospital
· Falmouth Hospital
· McCarthy Care Center
· JML Care Center
· Heritage at Falmouth
Delayed opening at 10:00 a.m.: · Cape Cod Healthcare Urgent Care centers in Falmouth, Harwich, Hyannis, The Pinehills-Plymouth and Sandwich
· Fontaine Outpatient Center in Harwich (lab services and imaging & radiology services, in addition to urgent care)
· North Falmouth Endoscopy at the Falmouth Hospital Outpatient Surgical Center
· Stoneman Outpatient Center in Sandwich (lab services and imaging & radiology services, in addition to urgent care)
· Cuda Women’s Imaging Center
· Wilkens Outpatient Medical Complex in Barnstable (lab services and imaging & radiology services)
· Cape Cod Healthcare Lab Services at 14 Yellow Brick Road in Hyannis
Closed for the day:
· All Medical Affiliates of Cape Cod primary and specialty care practices
· Cape Cod Healthcare Cardiovascular Center at 25 Main Street in Hyannis
· Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital Pain Centers
· Cape Cod Healthcare Wound Care Centers in Hyannis and Bourne
· Cape Cod Healthcare Rehabilitation Centers