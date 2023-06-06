Cape Cod Healthcare Announces June Blood Drives

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare’s blood drives for June have been announced.

Both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital remain in urgent need of blood, as a fresh supply always needs to be on hand at those sites.

The organization is especially requesting donations of O-negative blood, known as the “universal donor” as it can be received by anyone.

Donation events will be held through the month. A drive will be held at St. Anthony’s Fatima Hall in East Falmouth on Tuesday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Another will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7 at the Falmouth Re-Store along Gifford Street Extension.

Appointments must be made for all drives. For more information, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.