Cape Cod Healthcare Announces May Blood Drives

May 6, 2024

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced this month’s slate of blood drives as regional health providers contend with an urgent need for blood donations.

Upcoming events include drives scheduled on Tuesday, May 7 at the Harwich Police Department from 10:40 am to 5 pm; Thursday, May 9 at Seamen’s Bank in Wellfleet from 9:40 am to 4 pm; and Friday, May 10 at the Starbucks located on 11 Davis Straits in Falmouth from 9:40 am to 4 pm.

Appointments can also be made online by clicking here or by dialing 508-862-5663 to schedule an appointment at the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital.

All donors this month will receive a gift card for use at Stop & Shop.

