Amid Shortages, Cape Cod Healthcare Plans Blood Drives

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare recently announced a series of blood drives throughout the Cape as hospitals continue to deal with urgent an urgent need of blood donations.

Due to a short usage window of 42 days and mandates requiring Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital maintain a week’s supply of blood at all times, blood stores have been stretched thin throughout the Cape.

Blood drives for the month will begin on Monday, January 3 at the Harwich Police Station from 11 am to 5 pm, with subsequent drives on the fourth, fifth and sixth days of the month to round out the first week.

In total, 15 blood drives will take place throughout the month of January, recognized annually as National Blood Donor Month.

Appointments can also be made daily at the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center in Cape Cod Hospital.

Donors to Cape Cod Health Care will receive a gift card at Target.

Appointments are required at all blood drives.

To make an appointment, click here or dial 508-862-5663 to make an appointment at the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter