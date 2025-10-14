You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Healthcare encourages women to prioritize breast health this October

October 14, 2025

BARNSTABLE – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Cape Cod Healthcare is encouraging women to understand their personal breast cancer risk and follow screening guidelines as more than 310,000 new U.S. cases are expected this year. 

The health system offers 3D mammography and specialized breast imaging at its Hyannis, Falmouth, and Harwich centers, with experts emphasizing the importance of annual screenings starting at age 40 and early risk evaluations by age 25–30.

“Annual mammography and early risk assessment are the best tools we have to detect breast cancer at its earliest stages,” says breast surgeon Dr. Jill Oxley, MD, director of Breast Care Services at Cape Cod Healthcare.

“Women should know their personal risk and take proactive steps, even if they are under 40, when screening isn’t routinely recommended.”

CCHC’s High-Risk Breast Cancer Program provides genetic counseling, personalized monitoring, and coordinated care for patients through diagnosis and treatment.

For more information on Cape Cod Healthcare’s breast care services, including checking for signs of cancer, click here.

