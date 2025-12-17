You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Healthcare fully opens new pavilion

Cape Cod Healthcare fully opens new pavilion

December 17, 2025

Edwin Barbey Patient Care Pavilion, Courtesy of Cape Cod Healthcare

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Hospital has opened the upper floors of the new Edwin Barbey Patient Care Pavilion. 

It completes the final phase of the new addition, expanding their cardiology, oncology and medical/surgical services across 64 private inpatient rooms.

President and CEO Mike Lauf says the new four-story building represents a $215 million investment. 

“This project reflects our commitment to reinvesting back into our healthcare system over the past 10 years so that we can further our mission of providing exceptional, sophisticated care for our residents and visitors,” said Lauf.

“We deliver high-end medicine in a community setting – and now our campus, our facilities, our technology and our people reflect that, today and into the future.”

An exterior front corridor connecting the Barbey Pavilion to the main Cape Cod Hospital campus is under construction and is slated to be completed in March 2026. 

