Cape Cod Healthcare Holding Blood Drives Throughout March

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare is holding blood drives throughout the month of March to address urgent need at Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.

Due to the short period in which units of blood can be stored and requirements of a week’s worth of blood at all times at both hospitals, maintaining a proper supply has been a challenge in the region.

Appointments are required for all blood drives, with donors to all CCHC blood drives in March receiving Stop & Shop gift cards.

All blood donated on the Cape will be stored on the Cape to help local residents and families.

The upcoming March schedule of blood drives is as follows:

March 7 at Plymouth Pub G at 101 Carver Road from 11 am to 5 pm.

March 8 at YMCA Cape Cod at 2245 Iyyanough Road in West Barnstable from 9 am to 3 pm.

March 9 at the Burwell Conference Room in Falmouth Hospital from 11 am to 5 pm.

March 13 at the Harwich Police Department on 183 Sisson Road, Harwich from 11 am to 5 pm.

March 14 at the Northside United Methodist Church at 701 Airline Road, Brewster from 10 am to 4 pm.

March 15 at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, 311 Service Road, Sandwich from 11:30 am to 5:30 pm.

March 20 John Wesley United Methodist Church at 270 Gifford Street in Falmouth from 10 am to 4 pm.

March 22 at Chatham Works at 323 Orleans Road in North Chatham from noon to 6 pm.

March 27 at Christ the King Church at 3 Jobs Fishing Road in Mashpee from 11 am to 5 pm.

March 28 at Sandwich Library at 142 Main Street from 11 am to 5 pm.

March 29 at the Orleans Police Department on 99 Eldredge Park Way from 10 am to 4 pm.

The Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital will also be open by appointment Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

To make an appointment at the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor center, dial 508-862-5663.

To make an appointment at an upcoming blood drive, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter