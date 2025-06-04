You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Healthcare launches automated prescription dispenser ‘InstyMeds’

June 4, 2025

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Heathcare has announced the launch of InstyMeds, a fully automated prescription drug dispenser that is the first of its kind in the region.

The system operates like a vending machine and allows patients access to prescribed medications upon leaving the Cape Cod Hospital’s Emergency Center, even if the pharmacy is closed.

The process is short and simple, with patients receiving a voucher and unique security code from the medical provider, which can then be entered into the dispenser touchscreen, followed by payment processing.

With the nearest 24-hour pharmacy almost an hour away by car, the program seeks to eliminate long drives and ensure patients leave the hospital with the medications they need to ensure prompt treatment.

“InstyMeds’ track record of over 5.5 million dispenses without error gives us the reassurance that the system is 100% safe for our patients,” said Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Michael K. Lauf.

“Installing this innovative system improves compliance and safety by helping to ensure patients fill and take their prescribed medications leading to faster recovery.”

