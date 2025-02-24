Cape Cod Healthcare Planning Plymouth Urgent Care

PLYMOUTH – Cape Cod Healthcare is planning a new urgent care facility for The Pinehills in Plymouth, marking their first location off Cape.

President and CEO Michael Lauf says the 3,850 square foot facility will provide walk-in treatment for minor illnesses and injuries, as well as on-site x-ray imaging.

“The addition of urgent care services in The Pinehills represents our commitment to increased access to the highest quality care for residents and visitors on and near Cape Cod,” said Lauf.

“We are proud to help support the healthcare needs of Plymouth’s vibrant and growing region.”

The new location will be located off of Exit 7 on Route 3. It will be open daily from 8 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday and from 8 am to 4 pm on weekends.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cape Cod Healthcare to The Pinehills,” said Deborah Sedares, president of Pinehills, LLC.

“The addition of their urgent care center aligns perfectly with our vision of a dynamic, full-service Village Green that meets the essential needs of those who live and work here.”

The new center will open in June.