Cape Cod Healthcare Promotes Heart Health with Annual Ride and Run

September 16, 2021

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare and the Cape Cod National Seashore are holding their annual Healthy Parks, Healthy People (HPHP) Ride and Run for Heart Health event this Saturday to promote cardiovascular health.

Participants are invited to run or walk a 5K or 5-mile course or ride a virtual 10- or 35-mile course to complete the race.

Awards and a food truck after-party will be hosted after the event, which will provide healthy food options featuring local sourced ingredients. 

Event organizers said that registration fees will be used in part to benefit the Cape Cod Healthcare Cardiac Rehabilitation program and the Friends of the National Seashore. 

The event is open to both children and adults. 

Registration can be completed here.

