Cape Cod Healthcare Planning to Redevelop Lobster Claw Site

ORLEANS – Cape Cod Healthcare has submitted site plans to the Town of Orleans for redevelopment of the Lobster Claw restaurant property.

The project would establish a 6,500 square foot, multi-use medical building which would offer primary, specialty and urgent care services.

The site would provide x-ray and lab drawing capabilities for the lower and outer cape regions beginning in 2022.

The development of the project would cost $5.6 million.

“Increasing access to the best possible care for our community is a fundamental part of our mission,” said Michael Lauf, President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare in a statement.

“The new medical building will provide patients from the lower Cape down to Provincetown with more convenient access to high quality patient care services. This modern medical facility will also help support our efforts to recruit new primary care physicians to Cape Cod.”

2020 also saw the opening of the John and Marjorie McGraw Medical Complex in Osterville, another new primary care facility that will offer season urgent care beginning in spring of 2021.