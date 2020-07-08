Cape Cod Healthcare to Hold Blood Drives Throughout July

HYANNIS – Blood drives across the area will be held throughout the month by Cape Cod Healthcare.

Both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital have an urgent need for blood in order to ensure that at least a week’s worth of blood is always ready for distribution.

Appointments must be made for all blood drives. Those who donate during the month of July will also be given a gift card to Target.

The next blood drives take place Wednesday and Thursday at the Physician Recruitment Building on 4 Bayview Street in West Yarmouth.

Those two drives will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Other drives will be held throughout the month at the West Yarmouth site, as well as in Mashpee, Hyannis, Brewster, and Sandwich.

For a full list of upcoming blood drives held by Cape Cod Healthcare and to register for an appointment, click here. Click on the date you would like to donate blood and follow the on-screen prompts.