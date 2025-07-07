Cape Cod Healthcare to host fifteen July blood drives

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare is hosting fifteen blood drives for the month of July beginning tomorrow, July 8, 2025, with a drive starting at 10:40 am at the Harwich Police Department’s headquarters at 183 Sisson Road.

Drives will continue throughout the month until their conclusion on July 31 with a drive starting at 10:40 am and ending at 5 pm at the Brewster Police Station at 631 Harwich Road.

All blood donations will remain on the Cape to support Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital, which both require a week’s worth of blood at all times to meet the potential needs of Cape residents.

Donations can also be made at the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital, which is open on weekdays from 8 am to 4 pm by appointment.

All donors this month will receive a Wendy’s gift card.

To make an appointment at one of this month’s blood drives, click here.