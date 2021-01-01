Cape Cod Healthcare’s January Blood Drives Announced

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced their slate of blood drives for January across the area.

Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital continue to be in need of blood donations as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Blood units only last a matter of weeks, so maintaining a consistent supply remains a challenge for health centers nationwide.

The first of these drives will be held at the Clark-Haddad American Legion Post 188 in Sandwich on Monday, January 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments are required to participate, and all donors in January will receive a gift card to Target. For more details, including additional dates throughout the month, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.