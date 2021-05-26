Cape Cod Hospital Calls for O Negative Blood Donors

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Hospital is advising the public that they urgently need donations of O negative blood.

O negative donors are also known as “universal donors,” as their blood can be donated to any other patient, regardless of their own blood type.

The hospital’s blood bank, while consistently accepting all types of blood, is especially short on O negative blood at this time.

Blood can only be stored for a few weeks, and Cape Cod Hospital is required to have at least a week’s worth of blood on hand at all times.

Cape Cod Healthcare is hosting a number of blood drives over the next month. Falmouth Hospital will be holding clinics on Wednesday and Thursday, May 26 and May 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments must be made to participate in Cape Cod Healthcare’s blood drives. For a full list of drives and to learn how to register, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.