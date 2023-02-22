Cape Cod Hospital Recognized for Cardiovascular Care

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Hospital has received national recognition for their cardiac care.

The 2023 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals guidebook features the hospital as one of the best hospitals in America when it comes to cardiovascular programs.

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) lauded Cape Cod Hospital for their patient care optimization and consistent improvements to services.

Cape Cod Hospital participated in the ACC’s National Cardiovascular Data Registry, checking into the top ten of multiple Massachusetts-wide lists.

The facility was one of the leaders in clinical practice guideline standards, outcomes on therapy strategies, and more in the Commonwealth.

Over 2,000 hospitals across the nation were recognized in the guidebook for their advancements and quality of care.

The general overview of U.S. News & World Report’s guidebook can be found by clicking here.