Cape Cod Hospital Recognized for Achievement in Stroke Care

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Hospital has been recognized for achievement in stroke care with awards from the Paul Coverdell National Acute Stroke Program, a division of the CDC and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

Cape Cod Hospital was awarded the Coverdell Award for achieving “Door to CT within 25 mins from arrival for at least 75 percent of stroke patients,” as measured by the Coverdell Program and announced by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

To earn this recognition, which was offered for the first time in 2020, Cape Cod Hospital met the timing and percentage measures for all patients who were eligible for alteplase treatment and arrived at the hospital via EMS.

In addition to the measurements of the award, Cape Cod Hospital also achieved the additional recommendation to engage EMS agencies in quality improvement activities aimed at improving this measure.

To earn the Coverdell System of Care Partnership Award, Cape Cod Hospital established a formal partnership, including a memorandum of understanding with EMS and post-acute care facilities for quality standards of care.

Cape Cod Hospital also earned the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Gold “Get With The Guidelines” Plus Quality Award, an advanced level of recognition for hospitals who meet quality measures for 24 consecutive months or more including dysphagia screening, stroke education, intensive statin therapy and time to IV thrombolytic therapy.

Cape Cod Hospital also was named to the Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll for improving gaps in Type 2 Diabetes care by the American Heart Association/American Diabetes Association.

“These recognition’s are a testament to our tireless commitment to care quality and safety,” said CEO Mike Lauf.

“Continuous improvement in stroke care and achieving the highest quality standards are among the many ways we demonstrate our commitment to providing exceptional patient care.”