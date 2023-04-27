Cape Cod Hospital To Participate In TeamBirth Initiative

HYANNIS – The Family Birthplace at Cape Cod Hospital was recently chosen to participate in the TeamBirth initiative with nine other state hospitals.

Created by Ariadne Labs, a joint center for health systems innovation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the program promotes health equity in the childbirth care experience by ensuring maternity patients and clinical care teams have shared input and understanding of decisions made during labor and delivery.

Communication and teamwork performed in the program will elicit patient preferences, symptoms, and experiences, integrating them with clinical data to inform care plans and set expectations for continued evaluations.

Studies indicate the approach has a positive impact on patient safety and birth outcomes, including the reduction in Cesarean sections.

“The emphasis on TeamBirth demonstrates our ongoing commitment to meeting the highest standards of care for mothers and their babies and reinforces our emphasis of seeking new, evidence-based practices to further improve our patient experience and outcomes,” said Dr. William Agel, Chief Medical Officer and OB/GYN specialist at Cape Cod Healthcare.

The state plans to feature the perinatal collaborative as the gold model for labor and delivery care.

The program is funded and supported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

