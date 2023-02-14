Cape Cod Hospital Tower Project on Target for 2025 Completion

HYANNIS – Beginning in 2025, Cape Cod Hospital’s new tower will begin taking patients for cardiac care and cancer treatment.

With four floors for radiation oncology treatments, expanded infusion bays, and recovery rooms, Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Michael Lauf said the new enhanced offerings are vital given the region’s demographics.

“We’re getting older as a community and just by the statistics alone, the incidence of cancer increases with age. So we need a new cancer center—we need to expand the offerings that we have because people trust us and want to use us,” said Lauf.

He added that the surgical and recovery rooms can also be used for ICU patients if necessary, such as when the COVID pandemic was at its peak.

The project broke ground in 2019, starting out with a plan for six-stories which were later scaled back, according to Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Michael Lauf.

“Actually, I think COVID allowed us to really pause the project and take a hard look at what the community really needed. And we needed four stories. I think we may have overbuilt a little bit—over designed a little bit, and it’s very important to us to do this project without any new debt,” said Lauf.

Lauf said that the project has been the beneficiary of a $125 million fundraising campaign, which he says speaks to the community’s support of local healthcare.

“I’ve never seen a community like this that supports its hospital as much as the Cape and I’ve worked all over the east coast. We have such a strong philanthropic community.”