HYANNIS – The 8th annual Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival will begin on Friday, June 8.

Gardeners across the Cape will showcase their plants–not just the event’s namesake and region’s signature flower–as 70 local gardens will be open for private tours.

Tours cost $5 per person and run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Workshops will also be held during the event, as visitors will have the chance to learn from horticulture experts.

The festival will run through July 17. To learn more, click here.