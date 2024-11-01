Cape Cod Investor Sentenced For Stock Fraud

BOSTON – The Justice Department has sentenced Robert Scott Murray of Mashpee to ten months in federal prison for his role in a scheme to artificially inflate the trading price of stock photo company Getty Images.

The longtime investor pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud.

The DOJ alleged Murray, as the owner and manager of Trillium Capital LLC, published a press release about a proposal to acquire Getty in 2023. Then when the value went up, he sold his shares for nearly a quarter-million dollars above fair market price.

In addition to the prison stint, a U.S. District Court judge ordered Murray to forfeit the profits.