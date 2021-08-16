Cape League Summer Season Ends, Brewster Wins Title

BREWSTER – The Cape Cod Baseball League’s 2021 recently ended, with the Brewster Whitecaps sweeping the Bourne Braves 2-0 to win the league championship.

The Whitecap’s overcame an early deficit in game 2 to overcome the top seeded Braves 10-6 and secured the Arnold Mycock Championship trophy in front of a packed home crowd.

“It was electric,” said John Garner, Director of broadcasting with the Cape Cod Baseball league. “There was an estimated crowd of 5,217, which was one of the largest crowds in history. Perfect weather day for it, they were able to fit all those people in at Brewster.”

The Whitecap’s Chad Castillo was awarded with MVP honors after batting for .400 in the postseason.

The matchup was a rematch of the 2017 Cape League Championship Series, in which the Brewster Whitecaps prevailed 2-1.

The Cape League annually draws highly regarded prospects from the college ranks.

Garner highlighted Castillo, Brewster’s Spencer Jones, and Bourne’s Reggie Crawford among others as exciting prospects who came through the league this season.

Following a 2020 season that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 season was able to proceed. Garner credited last minute schedule changes, working directly with town health departments, and good timing for the successful outcome.

“Here on the Cape, all the teams came through, volunteers were out there in record numbers, and everybody seemed to really enjoy having baseball back,” said Garner.

League officials will meet in early September to review the 2021 season and discuss rule changes and schedule formatting in anticipation for the 2022 season.

By Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter