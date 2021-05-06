You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Machine Gun Range Gets Key Federal Approval

Cape Cod Machine Gun Range Gets Key Federal Approval

May 6, 2021

Courtesy: Massachusetts National Guard

BOURNE (AP) – A proposed machine gun training range at a National Guard base on Cape Cod has received approval from a federal agency.

The National Guard Bureau said it has determined that the range at Camp Edwards on Joint Base Cape Cod would not significantly affect the region’s environment.

Neighbors, environmental activists, and state and federal lawmakers have raised concerns about how the range would affect wildlife habitat and the region’s sole source aquifer. The National Guard says the range is environmentally safe.

The Massachusetts Environmental Management Commission will now review the project.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 