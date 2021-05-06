Cape Cod Machine Gun Range Gets Key Federal Approval

BOURNE (AP) – A proposed machine gun training range at a National Guard base on Cape Cod has received approval from a federal agency.

The National Guard Bureau said it has determined that the range at Camp Edwards on Joint Base Cape Cod would not significantly affect the region’s environment.

Neighbors, environmental activists, and state and federal lawmakers have raised concerns about how the range would affect wildlife habitat and the region’s sole source aquifer. The National Guard says the range is environmentally safe.

The Massachusetts Environmental Management Commission will now review the project.

From The Associated Press