Retail Closure: Gap Store Closes at Cape Cod Mall

HYANNIS–The Gap store at the Cape Cod Mall has been closed permanently.

In a statement made last February, Gap announced they would be closing over 200 stores over the span of two years.

The stores included in the closures, such as the Hyannis location, were not seen as fit for the company’s future.

Gap went on to say that they were confident that the closures would strengthen the brand and remaining stores going forward.

Two other Gap stores in Massachusetts, in Hingham and Methuen, were also included in the closures.