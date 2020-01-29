You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Retail Closure: Gap Store Closes at Cape Cod Mall

Retail Closure: Gap Store Closes at Cape Cod Mall

January 29, 2020

HYANNIS–The Gap store at the Cape Cod Mall has been closed permanently.

In a statement made last February, Gap announced they would be closing over 200 stores over the span of two years.

The stores included in the closures, such as the Hyannis location, were not seen as fit for the company’s future.

Gap went on to say that they were confident that the closures would strengthen the brand and remaining stores going forward.

Two other Gap stores in Massachusetts, in Hingham and Methuen, were also included in the closures.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 