Cape Cod Man Pleads Guilty In Federal Stock Fraud Case

BOSTON – A Cape Cod man is pleading guilty in a federal securities fraud case.

The Justice Department says Robert Scott Murray of Mashpee was charged in connection with a scheme to artificially inflate the trading place of stock photo company Getty Images.

Murray was an investor who owned Getty shares. The DOJ alleged he published a press release that said he proposed to acquire Getty, then when the value went up, he sold his shares and instructed a friend who had bought in to also sell. All for a total of about $2 million.

Murray will face up to 20 years in prison at a future sentencing hearing.