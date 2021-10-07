You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Marine Veteran Foundation to Host Corps Birthday Event

October 7, 2021

HYANNIS – A celebration of the U.S. Marine Corps’ 246th birthday will be hosted by the Marine Veteran Foundation of Cape Cod on Saturday, November 6.

The formal event will be open to veterans, current Marines, and members of the public. Major Corrie Mays, a Cape Cod native, will be the keynote speaker.

The birthday celebration will take place at the Cape Codder Resort from 6 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $75 and may be purchased online by clicking here or in-person at the resort from noon to 4 p.m. on October 23, October 24, October 30, and October 31.

More information on the Marine Veteran Foundation of Cape Cod can be found on their website.

