Cape Cod Maritime Museum to Open New Exhibit

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Maritime Museum is opening a new exhibit called “Shellfishing Cape Cod.”

To mark the occasion, the museum is hosting its first “Midwinter Shellfish Bash n’ Hash.”

The celebration will run from Saturday, February 15 to Sunday, February 16, and will feature multiple events over the weekend.

On Saturday, admission will be free all day from 10 am to 4 pm and a family shellfish-inspired craft workshop will run from 10 am to 2 pm.

For children 12 and under, there will be light snacks and a free gift.

Sunday will feature light refreshments and a meet and mingle with local shellfishing experts at 1 pm.

From 2 to 4 pm, there will be a panel discussion by experts from local shellfish-related organizations that will talk about the importance of the industry to Cape Cod’s ecosystem and Blue Economy.

Guest speakers will include Abigail Archer, Marine Educator at the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension; Zenas “Zee” Crocker, Executive Director of the Barnstable Clean Water Coalition; Tom Marcotti, Shellfish Biologist for the Town of Barnstable Shellfish Department; and Rick Sawyer, President of Aquatic Research Corporation Hatchery in Dennis.

On Sunday, admission will cost $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite, or by calling the Cape Cod Maritime Museum at (508) 775-1723.