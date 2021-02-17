Cape Cod Museum of Art Showcases Young Artists

DENNIS – Through Young Eyes, an exhibition by the Cape Cod Museum of Arts, will be hosted from now until April 18 of this year.

The exhibition features works by several students from the region in grades K-12.

Art is submitted by teachers, some of whom also have their own work on display.

This is the eighteenth annual student exhibition done by the museum and the Cape Cod and Islands Art Educators Association.

One of the aims of the program is to highlight art education in the region.

The exhibition spans throughout Massachusetts Youth Art Month which takes place during the month of March.

Different varieties of art are featured, such as sculptures, paintings, metal work, and multi-media pieces.

A virtual tour of the exhibit will be hosted through Zoom on February 24 from 5:30-7:30pm.

Commentary from the artists will accompany the event, which will also be able to be viewed afterward through the museum’s website.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter