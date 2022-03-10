Cape Cod Museum Of Art to Aid in Ukranian Relief

DENNIS – The Cape Cod Museum of Art is planning to donate 100% of admission fees from the opening of their 19th annual Youth Art Exhibition “Through Young Eyes” to support Save The Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund to provide humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

The event takes place from Friday, March 11 through Sunday, March 13

Presented in conjunction with the Cape Cod & Islands Art Educators Association, the yearly showcase features the work of young artists in the region.

“As we celebrate the creative accomplishments of our Cape Cod Youth, we must also be aware of the children of the Ukraine who are facing so much hardship and an uncertain future,” said Art Director Benton Jones.

”We decided it fitting, as we open the ‘Through Young Eyes’ exhibition, to send financial support to the Save The Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.”

Save The Children was recently highlighted as a trustworthy charitable organization by the Better Business Bureau, meeting the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.

Attendees and those interested in donating to the fund will also be able to make cash donations on-site at the museum.

The exhibition will be on view until May eighth at the museum’s location at 60 Hope Lane in Dennis Village.

To learn more about the fund, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter