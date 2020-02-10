Cape Cod Nail Company Founder to Speak at Cape Cod Women’s Association Meeting

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Women’s Association is hosting Sarah Mason as a guest speaker for their February meeting.

Mason is the founder of Cape Cod Nail Company, which started as a mobile nail salon in 2016.

With 13 years as a nail technician, she started her own small business doing at-home nail parties and eventually started her own line of cruelty-free, vegan friendly, hand-bottled nail polish.

Her latest project is a pop-up shop in Mashpee Commons which serves as a retail space for her polish, an event space for clients’ parties, and a way to promote Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) businesses, of which she is a part of.

The event will be hosted February 11 from 5 to 8 pm at the Ivy Room at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Hyannis.

Pre-registration for the event can be found at the CCWA’s website here.

The admission fee is $35. Walk-ins are welcome with a courtesy email to ccwacapecod@gmail.com.