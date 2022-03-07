You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cod National Seashore Among Leaders In National Park Visits In 2021

March 7, 2022

Cape Cod National Seashore had over 4 million visits in 2021, ranking it 17th for visitation among the 423 units of the National Park System. Image courtesy of NPS/Moynihan

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore was recently listed among the leaders in national park visitation in 2021, ranking 17 out of 423 candidates in the National Park System.

The figures provided by the National Park Service cited 4,017,239 visits to the Cape Cod National Seashore, which contains 40 miles of coastline including beaches, ponds, marshes, and pine-oak forests.

Despite a 60 million increase in visits to national parks in 2021 from 2020, when many park facilities shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, overall visitations remained lower than they were before the pandemic.

“The seashore’s diverse natural resources, compelling cultural stories, scenery, and abundant recreational opportunities have long made it a sought-after destination,” said Brian Carlstrom, Superintendent of the Cape Cod National Seashore.

“Throughout our pandemic ordeal, visitors continued to explore the seashore. Beaches and trails have remained open, and people are taking advantage of the opportunity to recreate outdoors and find inspiration and solace.”

To view the full list of visitation statistics, click here.

 

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

