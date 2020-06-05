Cape Cod National Seashore Increases Fees Ahead of Summer

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore has announced changes in the fee program for the upcoming season.

The daily vehicle entrance fee will increase from $20 to $25.

This change is in response to the National Park Service effort to standardize entrance fees across the National Park System.

Fees for pedestrians and motorcycles will remain the same, as will the cost of the seasonal Cape Cod National Seashore pass, which provides access to the six National Seashore beaches throughout the season for $60.

“At the local level, the fee program is critical to the park,” said Cape Cod National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom.

“Fees collected at the seashore are used to improve our visitors’ experiences. Revenue from the fee increase will be used to enhance visitor services, including repair of park facilities, and rehabilitation of visitor centers and cultural resources.”

An additional fee-related change involves the shift in pass sales from visitor centers to beach fee booths.

Cape Cod National Seashore charges entrance fees at six beaches: Coast Guard and Nauset Light in Eastham, Marconi in Wellfleet, Head of the Meadow in Truro, and Race Point and Herring Cove in Provincetown.

Fees are traditionally collected on weekends from Memorial Day to late June, daily from late June to Labor Day, and on weekends in September.

Due to COVID-19 impacts, this year, fees will be collected beginning in early July.

There are several passes that provide free access to federal lands charging an entrance fee, including the $80 Annual Inter-agency Pass, the $80 Lifetime Senior Pass or the $20 Annual Senior Pass, and the free Access Pass.

These passes are available at seashore beach fee booths during operating hours or at any National Park Service area collecting entrance fees.

They are also available online here.

The Military Annual Inter-agency Pass for active military or dependents is free and available at seashore beach fee booths during operating hours or at any National Park Service area collecting entrance fees.