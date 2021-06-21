Cape Cod National Seashore Preparing for Busy Summer Season

WELLLFLEET – As many businesses across Cape Cod and the country continue to have trouble finding staff, Cape Cod National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom said recently that finding lifeguards has not been a problem.

“Fortunately, we do have a full compliment of guards for our six beaches at the National Seashore and plan to have them fully staffed throughout the summer,” said Carlstrom.

Lifeguards are of extreme importance at the National Seashore because of the strong surf and currents. Lifeguards are also often the first responders in the event of a shark attack.

“We have our lifeguards trained up to inform people on how to recreate as safely as they can, stay in groups, limit your splashing, don’t go out alone, stay in shallow water, and listen to your lifeguards,” said Carlstrom.

If trends continue, the National Seashore is expecting a strong season. So far numbers are trending higher than last summer, which saw 4.1 million visitors, which put the Seashore in the top ten in visitors among national parks.

This summer there will be no restrictions on the amount of people congregating at the beach, however social distancing will be encouraged and masks will be required on the trams going to Coast Guard Beach.

“Keep in mind we are still emerging from COVID-19. Be very responsible out there, keep practicing all of the safety protocols, You don’t have to wear masks anymore, many people have had the opportunity to be vaccinated, but still be cautious there are still variants coming in. Pay attention to what all the local advisories are, but were thrilled to have everything open up and what people expect when they come to the Cape Cod National Seashore,” said Carlstrom.

By Will Moore, CapeCod.com News Center