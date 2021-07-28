Cape Cod National Seashore Reinstates Certain COVID Safety Measures

PROVINCETOWN – Operations have been reduced at all Cape Cod National Seashore beaches due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Although beaches and trails will remain open, visitor buildings will be closed.

Rangers and lifeguards will still be on hand to answer any questions, provide guidance, and assist where necessary.

Lifeguard breaks have been staggered to prevent having too many individuals in the same room at the same time.

Effectively, operations have returned to the way they were before restrictions started to loosen earlier this year.

Officials continue to watch for updates on the federal, state, and local levels to stay safe and ensure CDC guidelines are being met.

“Beaches are busy, lots of people coming out to enjoy the Seashore. We always encourage folks when they’re coming out to enjoy it to be super aware of what’s going on in the ocean, and be shark-smart,” said Superintendent Brian Carlstrom.

Further information on guidelines and alerts can be found on the Cape Cod page of the National Parks Service’s website, here.