Vigil Against Human Trafficking Set For Saturday in Hyannis

January 9, 2020

HYANNIS – A candlelight vigil for the 30 million people currently trafficked across the globe will be hosted by Cape Cod PATH (People Against Trafficking Humans) on Saturday.

Rev. Catherine Boyle, a pastor at Mid-Cape Worship Center in Dennis Port and trafficking survivor, will be speaking at the event.

Sturgis West High School student Abigail Jones, who is the co-president of the school’s “Her Future Coalition Club,” will also speak.

The vigil will be held at First Baptist Church on Main Street from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

